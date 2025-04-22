Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $143.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

