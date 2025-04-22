Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 174,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,883,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of CF Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in CF Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 28,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after buying an additional 29,101 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CF opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

