Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 941,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Weave Communications by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of WEAV opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $668.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.97. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett T. White sold 109,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $1,235,469.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,298.10. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 31,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $348,883.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,921.44. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 596,528 shares of company stock worth $8,630,675. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

