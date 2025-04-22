Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 259,386 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 259,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 3.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 554.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPD opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $179.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

