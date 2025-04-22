Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 503,876 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 503,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,617,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

