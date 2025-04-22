Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 552,791 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 552,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,411,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.