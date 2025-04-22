Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 569,649 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 569,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $11,629,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,421,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 354,780 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,477.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 255,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 245,659 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 193,156 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.16. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.08.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

