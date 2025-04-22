Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 590,214 USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 590,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,274,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,186,000 after acquiring an additional 107,058 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 211,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 104,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of USAC opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. Research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 287.67%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.