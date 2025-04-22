Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $14.08 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 316,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

