Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $14.22 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 323,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 351.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 113,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 388,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 40,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 4,732.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,533,716. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.8 %

FormFactor stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

