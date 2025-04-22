Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $14.78 Million in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 359,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 4.27% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSMD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

FSMD opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

