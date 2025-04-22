Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $14.94 Million in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,313,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,044,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4,040.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 168,022 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

