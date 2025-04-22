Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $15.54 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 791,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,544,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

