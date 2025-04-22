Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $15.94 Million in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,658 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,937,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Qualys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after buying an additional 88,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $174.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.95.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $995,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,292.48. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $73,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,226.04. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,598 shares of company stock worth $3,456,325. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

