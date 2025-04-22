Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $15.97 Million in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,152,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after buying an additional 799,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $8,419,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,208.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABR opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 37.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.54%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.