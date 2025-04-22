Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $16.02 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 272,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,021,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

