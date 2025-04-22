Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $13.92 Million Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,921,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Equity Residential as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $78.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.6925 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $384,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,634.42. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.