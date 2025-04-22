Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $14.69 Million Investment in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 258,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,209,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $947.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

