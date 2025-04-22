Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $14.70 Million Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 475,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.81% of Endava as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Endava by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE:DAVA opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.