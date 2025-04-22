Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $14.99 Million Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 362,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.91% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 361,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,428,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 316,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.