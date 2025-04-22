Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $15.40 Million Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 385,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Gentherm as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gentherm by 46.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $752.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

