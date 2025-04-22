Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $15 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,999,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,234,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,693,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,716,000 after acquiring an additional 87,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after acquiring an additional 872,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $190,999,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $67.80 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

