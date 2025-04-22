Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 236,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,080,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Cannon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

XT stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

