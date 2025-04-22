Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNF. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 421,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knife River by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Knife River by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 49,785 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 4th quarter worth $2,703,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KNF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of KNF stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $66.13 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average is $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

