Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 202,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 418.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after purchasing an additional 711,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,748,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,436,000 after acquiring an additional 320,354 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Timken by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 397,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 616,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 153,698 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Stock Down 1.9 %

TKR stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.78. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Get Our Latest Report on TKR

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.