Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 210,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 18,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Zillow Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

