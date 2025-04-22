Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 329,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RWO opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

