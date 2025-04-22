Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 174,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,771,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,228,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,589,000 after buying an additional 67,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXSM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.