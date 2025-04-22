Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 122,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,052 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $411.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $100.43 and a one year high of $127.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.6509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

