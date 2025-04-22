Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $322.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.88.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

