Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,069,130 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,069,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,801,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,416,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,576,000 after acquiring an additional 305,826 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 127,516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after buying an additional 51,862 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

