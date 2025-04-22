Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 194,968 VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 194,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,859,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 9.56% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 634.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,270,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $944.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

