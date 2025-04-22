Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 389,117 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 389,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,923,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,072,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 162,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,357,000 after acquiring an additional 139,647 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank upgraded CNX Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

CNX Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

CNX Resources stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

