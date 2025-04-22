Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $14.17 Million Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,354,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 458,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

