Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 692,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,145,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 341,627 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,302,000 after purchasing an additional 934,048 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 8.5 %

ALGM stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

See Also

