Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 553,970 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,564,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of Alliance Resource Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARLP. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,450.50. This trade represents a 34.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.62. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.45%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

