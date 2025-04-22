Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $1,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.06. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

