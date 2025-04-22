Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 641,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,151,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.54% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 426,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,082,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,109 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

