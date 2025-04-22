Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 204,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Principal Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

