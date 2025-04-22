Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 321,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Revolution Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,742,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,899,000 after acquiring an additional 866,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,171,000 after acquiring an additional 459,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,467,000 after purchasing an additional 167,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $83,082,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $458,251.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 441,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,238,658.56. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.