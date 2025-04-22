Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 21.71%. On average, analysts expect Red River Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RRBI opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $335.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.47. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Red River Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

