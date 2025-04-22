Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 17,310 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $822.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on ConnectOne Bancorp

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.