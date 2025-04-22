Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 177,876 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of iRobot worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iRobot by 2,712.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 386,189 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,003,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 295,997 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in iRobot by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iRobot by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.14. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

