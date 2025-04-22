Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 38,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $103.44.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

