Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 495,300 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 421.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $130,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,689. This represents a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

