Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IAC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of IAC by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in IAC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in IAC by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

