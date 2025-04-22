Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 19,700 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $52,094,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $17,846,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,536,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,273,000 after purchasing an additional 176,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. KeyCorp increased their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.30. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $104.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

