Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,997 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.24 and a beta of 0.40. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

