Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 35,000 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,432 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 2.7 %

HY stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

