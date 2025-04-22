Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 18,800 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $202.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.71.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
